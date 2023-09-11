Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $570.79

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.79.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $668.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $24,334,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

