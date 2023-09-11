Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $161.57

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FNV opened at $139.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 57,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

