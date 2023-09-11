Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

