Critical Analysis: TH International (THCH) and Its Competitors

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TH International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TH International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 2.71% -16.79% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 510 4360 5631 269 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TH International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given TH International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s competitors have a beta of -5.86, suggesting that their average share price is 686% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.36 billion -$110.36 million -2.48 TH International Competitors $2.06 billion $190.78 million 11.34

TH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TH International competitors beat TH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.