Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

