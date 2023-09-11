Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
