Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

UMBF stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

