Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $205.00

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.