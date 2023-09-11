MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

