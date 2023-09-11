Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

