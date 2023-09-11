Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.