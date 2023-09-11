WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,650 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,897.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 47,072 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

