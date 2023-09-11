Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 260,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

JEF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.