LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNXSF. HSBC downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $31.50 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

(Get Free Report

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.