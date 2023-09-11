Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $70.80

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

CSR opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth $639,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

