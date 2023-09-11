Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLMA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,310,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.