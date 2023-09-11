Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,310,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
