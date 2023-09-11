Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,799.75 ($35.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($23.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.89, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($22.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,028.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1,586.35%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

