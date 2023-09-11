Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,799.75 ($35.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLN

Derwent London Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($23.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.89, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($22.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,028.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.11.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1,586.35%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.