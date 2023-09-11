The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $534,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $119,530,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in New York Times by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

