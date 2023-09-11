Royal Bank of Canada Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in UiPath by 48.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

