UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PATH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

