UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $17.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.84.

NYSE PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in UiPath by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in UiPath by 48.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

