ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 101.63% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,197. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

