Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised Oracle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

