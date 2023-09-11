Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 539.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $4,167,409.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,680.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

