Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of CXM opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

