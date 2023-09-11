DA Davidson Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $18.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.59.

CXM opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.33, a PEG ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,048.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock worth $15,860,547 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

