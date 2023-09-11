G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.4 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.