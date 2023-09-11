HSBC Begins Coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.94.

NYSE:PNC opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

