ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.04 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.