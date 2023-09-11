ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.04 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
