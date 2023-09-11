Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of CZR opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

