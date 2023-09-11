Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.53) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Trading Up 1.6 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 198.1% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 208,990 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

