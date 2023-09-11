Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Flex has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,268 shares in the company, valued at $48,588,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $645,641.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,268 shares in the company, valued at $48,588,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,541 shares of company stock worth $8,375,967 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

