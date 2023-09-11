KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.55.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.29 and its 200 day moving average is $455.61. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.