KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMD

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.37. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KORU Medical Systems

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,257.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,257.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,458,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,764,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,272 shares of company stock worth $114,828 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.