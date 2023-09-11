Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

