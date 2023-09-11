Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on HHRS
Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
About Hammerhead Energy
Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerhead Energy
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.