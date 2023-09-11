Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

