Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

