CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.