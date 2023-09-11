Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.