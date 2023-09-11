Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 220,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

