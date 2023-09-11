Northcoast Research Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

