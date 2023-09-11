Berenberg Bank Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.79.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

NTR stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.