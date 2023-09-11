Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 164.1% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 199,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

