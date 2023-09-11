Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.