Barclays Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $74.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

