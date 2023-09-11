Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $23.95

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $23.95 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 277.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.