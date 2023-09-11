Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

