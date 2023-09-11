Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $339.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

