StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,715 shares during the quarter. Impac Mortgage comprises approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

