Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KVUE. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.09.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

